Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 683 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

