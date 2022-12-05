Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners makes up 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $14,012,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE:USAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -77.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -874.96%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

