Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,553. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14. The firm has a market cap of $291.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.