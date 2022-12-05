Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,903 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 13.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Paychex Trading Down 1.8 %

PAYX stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

