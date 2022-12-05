CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.32% of CONSOL Energy worth $39,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 160.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 552.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after buying an additional 317,865 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CEIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Stories

