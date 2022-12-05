Constellation (DAG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $103.88 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $103.88 million and approximately $378,135.09 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.34 or 0.06010445 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00502134 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.13 or 0.30277523 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
