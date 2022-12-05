Continuum Finance Price Up 146.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 146.9% higher against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $7,340.48 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

