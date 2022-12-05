Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.32.

Shares of CMMC stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.81. 709,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,751. The company has a market cap of C$386.96 million and a P/E ratio of 15.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$378,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,704,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,355,305.13. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$378,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,704,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,355,305.13. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$844,270. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,050,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,081.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

