Cormark Lowers RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$5.75

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price target on RediShred Capital in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
RediShred Capital Stock Performance
KUT opened at C$3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$71.51 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. RediShred Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.45.
RediShred Capital Company Profile
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.
