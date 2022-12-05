Cormark Lowers RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$5.75

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price target on RediShred Capital in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital Stock Performance

KUT opened at C$3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$71.51 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. RediShred Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.45.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.