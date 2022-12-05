Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OFC opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 144,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.