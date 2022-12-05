Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 4% Higher This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $129.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.21 or 0.00060164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00080023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

