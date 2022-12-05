Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 4% Higher This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $129.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.21 or 0.00060164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00080023 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010063 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025869 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005434 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.