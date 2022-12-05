Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 479,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,551,069 shares.The stock last traded at $18.12 and had previously closed at $19.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Coupang Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,634.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,311,166 shares of company stock worth $23,856,155. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

