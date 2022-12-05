CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 34,950 shares.The stock last traded at $118.96 and had previously closed at $121.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRAI. StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CRA International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $845.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

CRA International Increases Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CRA International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CRA International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

