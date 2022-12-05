Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Down 9.1% in November

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,720,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 15,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 94.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 135.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 299.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,618,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,213,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 124,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 49,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,035,937. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.