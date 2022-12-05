Credit Suisse Group Cuts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$26.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CBWBF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.99. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.