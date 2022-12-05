Credit Suisse Group Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$66.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$66.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at C$59.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$55.35 and a 52 week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

