Cronos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101.87 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $101.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00079837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025667 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

