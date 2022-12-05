Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 8.7%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 3,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 633,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.
Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 5.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare
Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.