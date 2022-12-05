Crypterium (CRPT) Price Tops $0.0779 on Top Exchanges

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $477,959.28 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,878,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,880,852 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

