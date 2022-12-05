CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $12,611.60 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $12,611.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,304.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $17,449.60.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 1,645 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $16,499.35.
CS Disco Stock Down 5.2 %
LAW stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,083. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.
Several research firms have recently commented on LAW. Cowen downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.
CS Disco Company Profile
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
