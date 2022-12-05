CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

CUBE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 327,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,640. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

