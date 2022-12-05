Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 176,465 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,465 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of THOR Industries worth $25,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

THOR Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.07. 1,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,885. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

