Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at $7,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.69 and a beta of 0.54.

CTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

