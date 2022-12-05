Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stake Raised by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $184,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Cutera by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,526,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,312,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,570,000 after buying an additional 478,832 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,422,000 after buying an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,361,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CUTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Cutera Trading Up 2.7 %

Cutera Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.69. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.