Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $393,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 5.9 %

CYTK stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.12. 1,684,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,100. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

