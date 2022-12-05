D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael R. Buchanan Sells 2,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.9 %

DHI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,133. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

