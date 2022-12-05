Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on DASTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($46.39) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($47.94) to €41.50 ($42.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at $3,884,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Stories

