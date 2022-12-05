Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,543. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014,222.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014,222.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,246,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,279,164 shares of company stock worth $25,788,240. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

