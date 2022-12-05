Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,543. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014,222.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014,222.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,246,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,279,164 shares of company stock worth $25,788,240. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

