DCM Advisors LLC Buys 545 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.39. 23,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

