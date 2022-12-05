DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 86.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 112,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.43. 35,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $86.73.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

