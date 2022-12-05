DCM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.38. 12,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

