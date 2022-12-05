DCM Advisors LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.96. 110,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,557. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

