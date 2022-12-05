DCM Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Murphy USA by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its position in Murphy USA by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MUSA traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.62 and its 200-day moving average is $274.16. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

