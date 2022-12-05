DCM Advisors LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 108.9% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,869,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.32.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $320.78. 85,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $632.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.52 and a 200 day moving average of $229.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

