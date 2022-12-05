DCM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in IDACORP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.