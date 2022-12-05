DCM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $9.62 on Monday, reaching $185.24. The stock had a trading volume of 881,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,050,016. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.76. The company has a market cap of $584.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.