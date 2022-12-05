Decentraland (MANA) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $788.53 million and $82.60 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

