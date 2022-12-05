DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading Up 73.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 73.1% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $258,838.60 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

