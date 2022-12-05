DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170.63

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $170.63 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,764,117 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

