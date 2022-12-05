Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,956 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Delek US worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Delek US Trading Down 3.2 %

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 4,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,010. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.