Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of DLX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $13,770,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 81.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 122.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 222.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 171,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

