Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €210.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €210.00 ($216.49) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($210.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($206.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($208.25) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($170.10) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($195.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DB1 stock traded up €0.30 ($0.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €178.60 ($184.12). 361,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €135.80 ($140.00) and a one year high of €175.90 ($181.34). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €166.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €164.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.