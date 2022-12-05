Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Raised to €29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.35) to €29.00 ($29.90) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($30.41) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.84) to €26.40 ($27.22) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
Shares of DTEGY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,445. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
