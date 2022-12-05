Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Raised to €29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.35) to €29.00 ($29.90) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($30.41) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.84) to €26.40 ($27.22) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTEGY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,445. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.21 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

