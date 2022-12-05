Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.28.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,242,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

