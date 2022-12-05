Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Shore Capital

Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Devro Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:DVO traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 306 ($3.66). 450,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.93. The company has a market cap of £512.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,797.06. Devro has a 12 month low of GBX 160.35 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 315.50 ($3.77).

Devro Company Profile

Further Reading

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

