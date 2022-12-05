dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $203.71 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $203.71 million and $2.94 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00474965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001259 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018548 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000911 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99648961 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $24.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.