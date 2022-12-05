Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 160,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,293,490 shares.The stock last traded at $9.26 and had previously closed at $9.61.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 327,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 150.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 250,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 104,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.