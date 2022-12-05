Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) were up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.76. Approximately 226,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,862,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 86.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

