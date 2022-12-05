Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.35. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Donaldson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

