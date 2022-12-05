DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
DLY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $19.22.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
