DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

DLY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $1,951,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 81,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.